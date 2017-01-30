Labour MP Mike Gapes Labels May 'Theresa The Appeaser' Over Donald Trump State Visit

A Labour MP has called the Prime Minister “Theresa the Appeaser” over granting Donald Trump a state visit, likening Theresa May to Neville Chamberlin’s appeasement of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

His comments were immediately condemned by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who said it was “distasteful” to compare a “great democracy” to “1930s tyrants”.

The exchange occurred during a feisty session in the House of Commons where Johnson was clarifying the impact of Trump’s Muslim-targeted travel ban on the UK. He told MPs that UK passport holders will not be hit by Trump’s immigration ban.

Former Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was one of many Labour MPs who delivered a fierce rebuke to Johnson, urging him to “have the guts to speak out” against Trump.