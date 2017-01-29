Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK has been come under the microscope, with more than 500,000 people signing a petition calling for it to be scrapped.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is one of those who believes Trump should not get the privilege of a state visit while his controversial travel ban affecting millions of people remains in place.
One aspect of the visit which has been singled out as being unacceptable by Tory MP Sarah Wollaston is the US President giving a speech in Westminster Hall.
The Hall is the oldest part of Parliament, and was built in 1097. It is steeped in history, hosting numerous coronation banquets and been the location for the lying in state of monarchs and national icons such as Sir Winston Churchill.
Addressing members of the Commons and the Lords in Westminster Hall is a rare privilege, and only six people have ever been awarded such an honour.
Albert Lebrun, President of France - March 23, 1939Keystone-France via Getty Images
Charles De Gaulle, President of France - April 7, 1960ullstein bild via Getty Images
Nelson Mandela, President of South Africa - 11 July 1996Tim Graham via Getty Images
Pope Benedict XVI - 17 September 2010AFP via Getty Images
Barack Obama, President of the USA - May 25, 2011WPA Pool via Getty Images
Aung San Suu Kyi, Burmese Opposition Leader - 21 June 2012AFP via Getty Images