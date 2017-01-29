Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK has been come under the microscope, with more than 500,000 people signing a petition calling for it to be scrapped.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is one of those who believes Trump should not get the privilege of a state visit while his controversial travel ban affecting millions of people remains in place.

One aspect of the visit which has been singled out as being unacceptable by Tory MP Sarah Wollaston is the US President giving a speech in Westminster Hall.