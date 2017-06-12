Emmanuel Macron is, once again, giving Theresa May a lesson in politics as the French president looks set to take an overwhelming majority in parliament.

Macron’s one-year-old centrist party La République En Marche (Republic on the Move) and its MoDem ally are set to win up to 445 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.

The result would give Macron one of the largest parliamentary majorities since the end of the Second World War.