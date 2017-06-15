Pasha Bocarie has thanked fans for their support over the years, following his ‘Emmerdale’ exit.
After three years of playing Rakesh Kotecha, viewers saw Pasha bow out in Wednesday’s (14 June) episode of the soap, with his character leaving after his blackmail plot failed.
Taking to Twitter, Pasha said his time on the show had been “a privilege”.
“3 years, wow! My thanks to the fans whose love and support always inspired me, It’s been a privilege,” he wrote. “My thanks to the crew @emmerdale, always pushing boundaries and making us actors look good!”
Pasha isn’t the only ‘Emmerdale’ star bowing out this year, as we’ll also say goodbye to fan favourites including Gillian Kearney, who plays Emma Barton, in the coming months.
Back in April it was confirmed Lawrence White actor John Bowe is also leaving, though the star took to Twitter to tells fans the exit was not his decision.
