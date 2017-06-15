All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/06/2017 11:53 BST

    'Emmerdale': Pasha Bocarie Thanks Fans After Soap Exit

    He's bowed out after three years.

    Pasha Bocarie has thanked fans for their support over the years, following his ‘Emmerdale’ exit.

    After three years of playing Rakesh Kotecha, viewers saw Pasha bow out in Wednesday’s (14 June) episode of the soap, with his character leaving after his blackmail plot failed.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Pasha Bocarie

    Taking to Twitter, Pasha said his time on the show had been “a privilege”.

    “3 years, wow! My thanks to the fans whose love and support always inspired me, It’s been a privilege,” he wrote. “My thanks to the crew @emmerdale, always pushing boundaries and making us actors look good!”

    Pasha isn’t the only ‘Emmerdale’ star bowing out this year, as we’ll also say goodbye to fan favourites including Gillian Kearney, who plays Emma Barton, in the coming months.

    Back in April it was confirmed Lawrence White actor John Bowe is also leaving, though the star took to Twitter to tells fans the exit was not his decision.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here

    'Emmerdale': Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapsemmerdale

    Conversations