It’s not an easy time to be a Robron fan, and Tuesday (11 April) night’s ‘Emmerdale’ revealed another startling truth about Robert Sugden, courtesy of Rebecca White.
Rebecca is currently pregnant following a one-night stand with Robert, who cruelly told her to secretly get an abortion, and pretend to have a miscarriage.
When Ryan Hawley’s character then told her he was “pretty sure” booking a termination would be easy, Rebecca then dropped a bombshell, replying: “It wasn’t the last time you forced me to have an abortion.”
And naturally, the return of Evil Robert left many soap fans stunned…
Married life hasn’t been easy for Robert and Aaron Dingle, as just weeks after the latter was put in prison, Robert was unfaithful.
Aaron is yet to find out about his husband’s infidelity and while many fans are fearing the pair could soon split, the soap’s boss Iain MacLeod has remained insistent that they won’t.
“There will be more bumps, thrills and spills along the way but yeah, my view is that they individually and collectively meant the vows that they said in that wedding episode,” he said recently.
“But it’s never going to be a straight road with those guys; it’s going to be bumpy and tricky but ultimately they will definitely make it out the other side.”
