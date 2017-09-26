Emmerdale's Roxy Shahidi Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Roxy Shahidi has announced she is pregnant and she and her husband Arsher Ali have already found out they’re expecting a baby girl.

The Emmerdale actress, who plays Leyla Harding, said the positive pregnancy test came as a shock, as she and Arsher had only started trying for a baby a few weeks earlier.

“To be honest, I was absolutely terrified when I saw the test was positive,” she told OK! magazine. “I burst into tears.

“It took a few weeks before I got my head around it but, once I did, I was filled with joy.”