Tonight’s ‘Emmerdale’ is going to set the wheels in motion for Ashley Thomas’s death storyline, when the former vicar collapses.

Just days ago, bosses announced that the much-loved character’s dementia storyline will be coming to an end next week, and in Thursday (30 March) night’s show, Bob Hope will be the one to witness a health scare.

It all begins when Ashley falls to the floor while Bob is visiting him at his residential care home.

It soon becomes clear that the situation could have serious implications, when Bob sees that his friend is coughing up blood.