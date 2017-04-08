Friday’s ‘Emmerdale’ closed on a sombre note, when Ashley Thomas died after a long battle with dementia, and next week’s shows will feature the former vicar’s funeral. While the exact details of what will happen during Ashley’s sendoff are being kept under wraps, the show’s executive producer Iain MacLeod has promised that it will be something special.

ITV Pictures Ashley's many friends and family will gather

Speaking at a press event, Iain confirmed that special plans have been made, telling The Huffington Post UK and other reporters: “I don’t want to talk too much about that for of spoiling things but the funeral is definitely going to be worth watching and something out of the ordinary.” Interestingly, he also refused to rule out the return of old, familiar faces, saying: “I’d rather not get into or give too much detail or spoilers so I’ll plead the fifth on that one.” The funeral will be understandably tough for Ashley’s family, especially Gabby, who did not to get to spend time alone with her father in his final days.

ITV Pictures The former vicar spent his final hours surrounded by his loved ones

Her younger brother Arthur will also be overcome with emotion, when he tries to read a poem at the graveside. The funeral plans were first hinted at back in February, when Iain told us: “What we’ve got for the funeral is something that is every bit as quirky – though not in the same way – as the special Ashley episode that we did. “It’s as experimental as that but in a different way – that will be really special and will probably be talked about for quite some time to come. “I hope people are as surprised as I was when I read it. It’s pretty special, I have to say.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.