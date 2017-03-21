Lucy Pargeter has discussed her upcoming ‘Emmerdale’ exit, revealing how Chas Dingle will leave the village.
Her character’s departure won’t be a permanent one, though, as Lucy is simply going on maternity leave, following the announcement that she’s having twin girls.
Revealing how her character will be written out, Lucy explains: “Chas receives news from Liv’s mum Sandra, who’s had an accident over in Ireland.
“Chas is Liv’s ‘acting mother’ while Aaron is in prison, so she decides to go to Ireland and takes Liv over to see her mum.
“It’ll be me gone from the show for a while - but not too long! I’ll be back soon.”
Isobel Steele, who plays Liv, is also taking some time out, so that she can complete her GCSEs.
Meanwhile, there will be plenty going on in the Dales to keep viewers tuning in, and Ashley Thomas’s storyline is one of many that will develop in the coming weeks.
There’s also trouble ahead for Jai Sharma, who is reminded of Holly Barton when he meets a young woman at an NA meeting.
