Her character’s departure won’t be a permanent one, though, as Lucy is simply going on maternity leave, following the announcement that she’s having twin girls .

Lucy Pargeter has discussed her upcoming ‘Emmerdale’ exit, revealing how Chas Dingle will leave the village.

Revealing how her character will be written out, Lucy explains: “Chas receives news from Liv’s mum Sandra, who’s had an accident over in Ireland.

“Chas is Liv’s ‘acting mother’ while Aaron is in prison, so she decides to go to Ireland and takes Liv over to see her mum.

“It’ll be me gone from the show for a while - but not too long! I’ll be back soon.”