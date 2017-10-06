‘Emmerdale’ closed with another death on Friday (6 October), as Emma Barton plummeted off a bridge, bringing the ‘No Returns, Returns’ week of episodes to an end.

The death came less than 24 hours after that of her son Finn and in the weeks to come, the village will attempt to process everything that’s happened and been revealed in the past five days.

Speaking at a press event where HuffPost UK got a sneak peek at the week’s action, ‘Emmerdale’ executive producer Iain MacLeod revealed what viewers can expect from the winter months, hinting at how the Bartons will deal with what’s happened.

Stating that the family will “still be central to the show”, Iain told reporters: Pete, Ross and Moira will soldier on, Moira is in a massive story for the rest of the year. Adam is caught up in the aftermath.