All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    30/05/2017 11:02 BST | Updated 30/05/2017 14:58 BST

    ‘Emmerdale’ Spoilers: Finn Barton To Become A Male Escort, But An Even Bigger Twist Follows

    😳

    Emmerdale’s Finn Barton is set to attempt to solve his family’s financial problems in an unusual fashion… by deciding to become a male escort.

    In a desperate struggle to replace savings that he spent while in Australia, he decides to work as an escort as a quick way to make money, in scenes which will air next work.

    ITV Pictures
    Oh dear...

    When he meets his first client though, things don’t exactly go to plan, and a nervous Finn ends up running off with their money.

    When he finds himself at Wylie’s Farm, Ross Barton jumps in to help - and then discovers the truth about what his brother is up to.

    The bizarre twists don’t end there though, as the two brothers then accidentally discover that someone is running a cannabis farm.

    No, we’re not making this up:

    ITV Pictures
    😳

    See?

    And naturally, the question of whether this could solve their money issues soon arises.

    Will Ross be about to convince his brother that drug-dealing will save them? Watch this space…

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    READ MORE:

    'Emmerdale': Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapssoap spoilersemmerdaleemmerdale spoilers

    Conversations