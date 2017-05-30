In a desperate struggle to replace savings that he spent while in Australia, he decides to work as an escort as a quick way to make money, in scenes which will air next work.

Emmerdale ’s Finn Barton is set to attempt to solve his family’s financial problems in an unusual fashion… by deciding to become a male escort.

When he meets his first client though, things don’t exactly go to plan, and a nervous Finn ends up running off with their money.

When he finds himself at Wylie’s Farm, Ross Barton jumps in to help - and then discovers the truth about what his brother is up to.

The bizarre twists don’t end there though, as the two brothers then accidentally discover that someone is running a cannabis farm.

No, we’re not making this up: