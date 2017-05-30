Emmerdale’s Finn Barton is set to attempt to solve his family’s financial problems in an unusual fashion… by deciding to become a male escort.
In a desperate struggle to replace savings that he spent while in Australia, he decides to work as an escort as a quick way to make money, in scenes which will air next work.
When he meets his first client though, things don’t exactly go to plan, and a nervous Finn ends up running off with their money.
When he finds himself at Wylie’s Farm, Ross Barton jumps in to help - and then discovers the truth about what his brother is up to.
The bizarre twists don’t end there though, as the two brothers then accidentally discover that someone is running a cannabis farm.
No, we’re not making this up:
See?
And naturally, the question of whether this could solve their money issues soon arises.
Will Ross be about to convince his brother that drug-dealing will save them? Watch this space…
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.