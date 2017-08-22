‘Emmerdale’ fans got a blast from the past on Monday (21 August) night, when Daz Spencer reappeared and we can confirm that he will be sticking around “indefinitely” this time.

Ahead of his return, HuffPost UK and other reporters grilled Mark - and his co-stars Liam Fox (Dan) and Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt) - on what fans can expect from the character’s comeback.

Here’s everything they were allowed to tell us…

Things really have not gone well for Daz

Mark admitted: “It’s quite a change in the three years and I think ,after the last exit, he’s ended up in a really bad place. It’s a major change from the Daz we last saw, to the Daz you’ll get to see now.

“He’s homeless, he’s lost everything and ended up at the bottom of the barrel. When Kerry spots him, he’s in dire straits and had a lot to think about since he was last in the village.

“It’s interesting for me to come in and be almost [the] polar opposite of what I came in as last time which is wonderful

His situation will resonate with Kerry