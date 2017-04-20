‘Emmerdale’ star Zoe Henry has admitted that she thought a rape scene involving her character, which will air next week, might be cut for being “brutal”.

Zoe’s character Rhona Goskirk will be attacked by her own husband, Pierce Harris, on their wedding day, with the actress warning viewers that the scenes will be “awful to watch”.

ITV Pictures The rape will take place shortly after the couple's wedding

She explains: “When I read it, I found it quite shocking. I didn’t imagine that the story would go to where it’s gone to.

“When we rehearsed it, which we don’t normally, I did air my concerns about how brutal some of the stuff we were doing was. I asked: ‘Are we going to be able to show all of this?’

“Our director said: ‘We can’t half-tell this story. You can’t cut it down or make it less brutal, because what he’s done is brutal and awful.

“If we don’t tell it properly, then we’re not doing our jobs right’. So that’s why it’s so awful to watch.”

In the months since Pierce and Rhona first got together, the latter has shown his dark side on a number of occasions, and has previously forced himself on his partner.

Viewers have also seen him isolate Rhona from her best friend, Vanessa, and secretly keep an x-rated tape despite promising to delete it.

These ‘Emmerdale’ scenes will air from Monday 24 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999

services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999 Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898

