Viewers saw Lachlan White cause his mother and grandad’s deaths, when he pulled over and grabbed the steering wheel of the car they were travelling in, moving the vehicle into the path of an oncoming lorry.

Emmerdale ’s White family made their dramatic exit on Thursday (11 January) night, with Chrissie and Lawrence being killed off as part of the soap’s car crash stunt.

His aunt, Rebecca, was also in the car as they chased Robert Sugden, and has been left in a critical condition.

Addressing her decision to leave the soap after three years, Louise Marwood - who plays Chrissie - said (via Digital Spy): “I am going back to London now, so who knows what’s next? It’s that thing of going to auditions.

“It was the right time to leave, as three years is a good stint to do. It’s very tempting to stay, but my life is in London, so it was time to go.

“It’s a hell of a gamble to take as you never know what is around the corner, but that quite excites me.”

Viewers will have to wait and see whether Lachlan gets his comeuppance, but it seems Robert could be onto him.

“One minute Chrissie was following me, and the next, it was like she’d just swerved into an oncoming truck,” he said at the hospital. “When I found Lachlan with her after she’d died, he was saying he was sorry. Proper state he was in. It was the way he was saying it, it was like it was his fault.

“When I saw him with her, the way he looked at Chrissie afterwards... I think he did something. I think he might have caused the accident.”

