Donald Trump Tweets About The Emmys Ratings, Gets His Facts Wrong

President Donald Trump ended his day at the UN General Assembly by tweeting about the Emmys on Tuesday, claiming that the viewing figures were the “worst ever”, even though this was not the case.
Taking to Twitter after making his first speech at the UN, during which he threatened to “destroy” North Korea, Trump also made a sweeping remark about the celebrities in attendance on the night:
“I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever,” he wrote. “Smartest people of them all are the “DEPLORABLES.”.”
While this year’s Emmys ratings were a far from impressive 11.4 million, they - admittedly, only just - bettered last year’s figure of 11.3 million (via Vanity Fair).
Politics was the order of the day at the annual event, with a A-listers, including host Stephen Colbert, taking aim at the President.
Some barbs were more thinly-veiled than others and two winners - Donald Glover and Alec Baldwin - jokingly dedicated their wins to the president.
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also made an appearance during Stephen’s opening monologue.
Spicer’s attendance may have garnered plenty of laughs in the auditorium but it didn’t go down quite so well on Twitter, or with ‘Harry Potter’ actor Jason Isaacs, who was at the Emmys.
Taking to Instagram to while at an after-party, Jason shared a sneaky picture of Spicer, describing him as a “poisonous purveyor of lies” in his photo caption.
“What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?” he wrote.
