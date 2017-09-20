All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    20/09/2017 08:57 BST | Updated 20/09/2017 13:45 BST

    Donald Trump Tweets About The Emmys Ratings, Gets His Facts Wrong

    Who's going to tell him?

    President Donald Trump ended his day at the UN General Assembly by tweeting about the Emmys on Tuesday, claiming that the viewing figures were the “worst ever”, even though this was not the case.

    Taking to Twitter after making his first speech at the UN, during which he threatened to “destroy” North Korea, Trump also made a sweeping remark about the celebrities in attendance on the night:

     “I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever,” he wrote. “Smartest people of them all are the “DEPLORABLES.”.”

    While this year’s Emmys ratings were a far from impressive 11.4 million, they - admittedly, only just - bettered last year’s figure of 11.3 million (via Vanity Fair).

    Politics was the order of the day at the annual event, with a A-listers, including host Stephen Colbert, taking aim at the President.

    CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
    Alec Baldwin's 'Saturday Night Live' impersonations of Trump saw him walk away with an award 

    Some barbs were more thinly-veiled than others and two winners - Donald Glover and Alec Baldwin - jokingly dedicated their wins to the president.

    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also made an appearance during Stephen’s opening monologue.

    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
    Sean Spicer mocked his own post-inauguration comments 

    Spicer’s attendance may have garnered plenty of laughs in the auditorium but it didn’t go down quite so well on Twitter, or with ‘Harry Potter’ actor Jason Isaacs, who was at the Emmys.

    Taking to Instagram to while at an after-party, Jason shared a sneaky picture of Spicer, describing him as a “poisonous purveyor of lies” in his photo caption.

    “What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?” he wrote.

