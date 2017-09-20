Donald Trump Tweets About The Emmys Ratings, Gets His Facts Wrong

President Donald Trump ended his day at the UN General Assembly by tweeting about the Emmys on Tuesday, claiming that the viewing figures were the “worst ever”, even though this was not the case. Taking to Twitter after making his first speech at the UN, during which he threatened to “destroy” North Korea, Trump also made a sweeping remark about the celebrities in attendance on the night:

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

“I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever,” he wrote. “Smartest people of them all are the “DEPLORABLES.”.” While this year’s Emmys ratings were a far from impressive 11.4 million, they - admittedly, only just - bettered last year’s figure of 11.3 million (via Vanity Fair). Politics was the order of the day at the annual event, with a A-listers, including host Stephen Colbert, taking aim at the President.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Alec Baldwin's 'Saturday Night Live' impersonations of Trump saw him walk away with an award

Some barbs were more thinly-veiled than others and two winners - Donald Glover and Alec Baldwin - jokingly dedicated their wins to the president. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also made an appearance during Stephen’s opening monologue.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Sean Spicer mocked his own post-inauguration comments