Liam Payne made his first London Fashion Week appearance of the season at the first Emporio Armani show in the city for a decade.
Dressed in a burgundy textured tux jacket Payne may have been expecting to see a host of classic Armani suiting, but he - along with the rest of us - was in for a colourful surprise.
Think of Emporio Armani and you think of classic, unobtrusive, safe styles. However it seems London’s creative spirit has helped the 83-year-old design legend get in touch with his fun, playful, childish side.
Models walked the runway on Sunday 17 September wearing bright graphic prints in relaxed styles that are a world away from staid suits.
Perhaps we can expect to see Payne in something like this next summer.
Although of course Armani did throw in one or two suits for good measure.