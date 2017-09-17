All Sections
    17/09/2017 20:53 BST

    London Fashion Week 2017: Liam Payne Makes FROW Debut At Emporio Armani

    London has brought out Armani's fun, childish side.

    Liam Payne made his first London Fashion Week appearance of the season at the first Emporio Armani show in the city for a decade.

    Dressed in a burgundy textured tux jacket Payne may have been expecting to see a host of classic Armani suiting, but he - along with the rest of us - was in for a colourful surprise.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Liam Payne attends the Emporio Armani Show on 17 September 2017.
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Think of Emporio Armani and you think of classic, unobtrusive, safe styles. However it seems London’s creative spirit has helped the 83-year-old design legend get in touch with his fun, playful, childish side.

    Models walked the runway on Sunday 17 September wearing bright graphic prints in relaxed styles that are a world away from staid suits.

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

     Perhaps we can expect to see Payne in something like this next summer.

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    Although of course Armani did throw in one or two suits for good measure. 

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    Conversations