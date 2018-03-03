However, most of northern England and Scotland is still struggling to get above freezing, while high winds and freezing rain left thousands of homes without power.

Temperatures in most places are due to gradually return to normal by the beginning of next week, with highs of 9C expected in parts of the South West on Sunday.

An end to widespread freezing conditions is in sight as a gradual thaw takes hold of the South, while the fall-out from Storm Emma continues to disrupt parts of the UK.

**19:15 Update** #StormEmma Thank you for your continued patience during this time. We are aware of the following post codes that, still have power issues. - Simon pic.twitter.com/N4cJkvNoSH

A Met Office warning is in place for further snow throughout Saturday and into the evening for parts of northern England and Scotland, with overnight lows of minus 3 to minus 4C in rural areas.

This could become more persistent in parts of Scotland, with a further warning in place for all of Sunday and Monday.

An orange weather alert for lying snow and ice remains in four areas of Ireland.

As remnants of Storm Emma continue to bring bands of sleet, snow and rain over the weekend, 12 flood warnings and 33 alerts are in place, predominantly for south-west and north-east England coastal areas.

But as the snow begins to melt, it risks turning to ice overnight, with a Met Office warning in place for the South and Northern Ireland until 11am on Sunday.

Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell said: “Through the rest of tomorrow afternoon we’ve got spells of rain across the South, perhaps turning to sleet at times, but we really are losing that risk of snow across much of southern England and Wales through Sunday as temperatures return towards normal for a lot of places.

“There is quite a lot of snow in some places across the South... so it’s going to be some time before all that snow melts away but temperature-wise over the next few days it’s definitely going to help things.

“The main point is it’s gradually turning milder so we are seeing an end to widespread cold conditions from this weekend onwards.”