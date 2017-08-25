Entrepreneur Michelle Mone Tells Women In Businesses To 'Make No Excuses' And Push To The Top

Michelle Mone has never been one to mince her words. The entrepreneur and Tory peer used her maiden speech in the House Of Lords to urge ministers to empower women in business, and since then, she’s been outspoken on issues ranging from Brexit to the Scottish independence referendum.

While not everyone will agree with her political views, there’s no denying the 45-year-old is a force to be reckoned with.

A mum-of-three, Baroness Mone started life in a small, Glasgow flat and is now one of the world’s most recognised business moguls, having launched lingerie giant Ultimo in 1996.

Now, she’s turning her attention to a new interiors business and wants to help more women conquer new challenges.

“I want women to push forward, push through the barriers like I did and make no excuses,” she told HuffPost UK.

“There are so many inspirational strong women in every industry and I hope that we can all bounce off each other, lift each other up and continue to achieve great things.”

We spoke to Mone for our regular women’s series Fierce about ambition, self-care and her tips for getting to the top.