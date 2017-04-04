The University Challenge series finale will see sassy Oxford student Joey Goldman take on quiz show behemoth Eric Monkman.

Heralded by fans as the “battle of the superheroes”, Goldman v Monkman is set to be a hard-fought clash for the title.

When the pair met in January, Monkman was victorious - but only just. The match ended 165 points to 135 after an intense back and forth between the pair.

But three months on, who is in the best position to be named University Challenge champion?