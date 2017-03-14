It’s hardly news that Roy Cropper lookalike Eric Monkman has earned himself thousands of fans as the overly-enthusiastic team captain of Wolfson College, Cambridge on University Challenge.

Heralded as the “a hero of our time” and the “perfect man” by viewers, his name trends on Twitter every time he makes an appearance on the show.

But the bellowing Canadian took it to the next level on Monday night, with his incredibly theatrical response to one question leaving even the notoriously stony-faced Jeremy Paxman in awe.