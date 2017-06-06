An industrial designer has put his skills to extremely good use by inventing a decanter that keeps wine fresh for at least 12 days.

Tom Cotton, 43, is the brains behind ‘eto’, a wine preservation system with an airtight seal.

The entrepreneur was sick of wasting wine in his own household, so he decided to do something about it.

“We are a family of five and aware of rising costs of food and drink,” he told HuffPost UK. “Like many families, we try to only buy what we will use or preserve what we can’t.

“eto allows you to enjoy wine again and again, without sacrificing either its taste or our planet.”