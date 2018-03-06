EU Accuses Theresa May Of 'Double Cherry Picking' In Leaked Brexit Report

EU officials have accused Theresa May of “double cherry picking” and failing to offer proper ways forward on Brexit, according to a leaked document.

The internal report, seen by HuffPost UK, describes the PM’s Mansion House speech last week as “a change in tone, but not in substance” and claims it did more to bridge the gaps between warring factions of the Conservative Party than tackle key negotiating points.

Sent to all 27 EU member states, the eight-page document goes on to say the address was “long on aspirations, short on workable solutions” and that May’s new proposed trading model is based on “double cherry picking”.

The prime minister is also accused of failing to put forward any “concrete solutions” on how to the solve the issue of avoiding a hard border in Ireland and Northern Ireland.