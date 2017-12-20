EU Says Brexit Transition To Be Over By End Of 2020 - Sooner Than Theresa May Requested

The European Union wants a transition period after Brexit to end no later than December 31, 2020, according to the European Commission’s negotiating directives agreed on Wednesday.

“The transitional arrangements should apply as from the date of entry into force of the Withdrawal Agreement and should not last beyond 31 December 2020,” the published text showed.

Coinciding with the end of the EU’s current seven-year budget period, the end of 2020, 21 months after Brexit at the end of March 2019, had long been expected as the target end date of the transition but this was the first official confirmation that this is the official goal of the Union negotiators.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had formally asked for a transition to last around two years.