Analysis: Defeat On The EU Withdrawal Bill Is Embarrassing But Not Fatal For Theresa May

On Monday, Theresa May seemed to have achieved the impossible and united both Brexit wings of her party behind her Brussels deal.

Two days later, and that divisions are once again plain for all to see.

Despite assurances from David Davis, and May herself, that MPs would get a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal agreed with the EU, Tory rebels were not convinced and tonight have shown that they are not afraid to inflict defeat on their own party.

For May, this is a frustration, an embarrassment, but not a fatal blow by any means.

With such a slim majority, and on such a contentious issue, the odd defeat is to be expected. Having already conceded on Henry VIII powers on Monday, Downing Street will feel they had bent as far as they could.