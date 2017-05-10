Eurovision entrant Lucie Jones has said she’s putting the ongoing subject of Brexit to the back of her mind as she prepares to represent the UK in this year’s live final.

Back in January, Lucie was chosen by the British public to perform the song ‘Never Give Up On You’, though some have suggested that our chances of victory are at an all-time low, due to the results of last year’s EU referendum.

With just days to go until her all-important performance, Lucie has said she’s determined not to let the controversial subject get her down, insisting she’s still going to give it her all.