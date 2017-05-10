Eurovision entrant Lucie Jones has said she’s putting the ongoing subject of Brexit to the back of her mind as she prepares to represent the UK in this year’s live final.
Back in January, Lucie was chosen by the British public to perform the song ‘Never Give Up On You’, though some have suggested that our chances of victory are at an all-time low, due to the results of last year’s EU referendum.
With just days to go until her all-important performance, Lucie has said she’s determined not to let the controversial subject get her down, insisting she’s still going to give it her all.
The former ‘X Factor’ singer told the Press Association: “There is this political vote every year that people talk about and, yes, this year is slightly different with the sort of political climate going on, but it is something that I am not concentrating on.
“It’s out of my hands so there is no point in worrying or thinking about it, I am just letting it pass me by.”
But while Lucie is remaining confident that this could be the year of Eurovision glory for the UK, Britain’s commentator Graham Norton previously admitted he didn’t exactly fancy our chances.
He said in March: “I’m just not sure it will happen for us this year. I mean, I could be wrong as Germany have won, Austria have won. So I suppose people who never win, win.
“On the night anything can happen. I’m just not sure it will for us though.”
Nothing like the vote of confidence, eh?
A victory for Lucie would be particularly poignant, as 2017 marks 20 years since the UK last triumphed in the Eurovision Song Contest, thanks to Katrina And The Waves’ ‘Love Shine A Light’.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 final will be streamed live from Kiev on Saturday (13 May) from 8pm on BBC One.