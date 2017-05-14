Last night saw the crowning of a brand new Eurovision champion, and it was a humble Portuguese teenager who was put on the throne, with his sweet ballad offering ‘Amar Pelos Dois’ that wowed both the judges and the audiences across Europe.

Salvador Sobral won with 758 points, calling it a “triumph for real music”.

Even before Salvador picked up his trophy, however, there was plenty to enjoy in an evening in the arena in the Ukrainian capital. For example...

1. Remembering Terry

In what has already become a tradition, commentator Graham Norton paused at song 9 and included everyone in a toast to Terry Wogan - “the man who was and who always will be the voice of Eurovision”.