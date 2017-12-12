Empty Euston Station To Serve Dinner To 200 Homeless People On Christmas Day

London’s Euston station has invited 200 homeless guests to have Christmas Day dinner at what is usually one of the UK’s busiest terminals when it is empty on December 25. Network Rail, which runs the rail network and operates the station, has joined forces with charities Streets Kitchen and St Mungo’s to host the dinner, which will see the main concourse filled with decorations and tables laid for dinner. Around 30 volunteers from Network Rail will give up their Christmas Day to work alongside volunteers from St Mungo’s, which provides beds and support to more than 2,700 people in England, and Streets Kitchen, which feeds 1,000 people on the streets every week.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Euston station on a typical day.

Steve Naybour, head of transformation in Network Rail’s track team, who is leading the team running the event, said: “Thousands and thousands of my colleagues will already be working on Christmas Day to improve the railway for passengers. “Working on Christmas Day is pretty much par for the course for many of us who work for Network Rail but this year, because I wasn’t scheduled to work, myself and a handful of colleagues came up with this plan to feed some of London’s homeless instead. “St Mungo’s and Streets Kitchen have been fantastic. And I’m proud to say we’ve had lots of interest from Network Rail colleagues to volunteer to come along on the day to help out.” Joe Hendry, Euston station manager, said: “Stations are at the heart of local communities and we want to provide a legacy through good relationships with organisations like St Mungo’s and Streets Kitchen that supports the homeless community in and around our station long after the buzz of Christmas has died down.”

Fab idea! Pls RT the heck out out of this!! https://t.co/Oj81JrwC98 — Nina Lockwood 🐝 (@NinaLockwood) December 12, 2017

This is just bloody brilliant: @networkrail are supporting @StMungos and @streetskitchen in transforming #Euston station into a #homeless #shelter on #ChristmasDay. Food, warmth, shelter and company for people who so need it. Please spread the word! https://t.co/ThfRLqNTYP — Shanna Bhambra (@ShannaKBhambra) December 12, 2017