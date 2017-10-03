Looking at how a baby focuses their eyes during checkups in their first year of life is not a reliable way to get an autism diagnosis, experts have said.

A spokesperson from the National Autistic Society (NAS) told HuffPost UK a definitive diagnosis at such a young age is “not possible”, following the discussion of research that suggests eye tracking technology could be used to help identify if a baby has autism spectrum disorder.

Writing in The Mirror, Dr Miriam Stoppard argued that if we want to diagnose and treat autism early, we need to find “new signs that may indicate a baby’s risk of developing the condition”.

She stated that at her granddaughter’s six-week checkup, the baby was checked on her ability to focus her eyes.

Dr Stoppard claimed the doctor was also checking for something else, stating that research shows a lack of eye tracking in babies is a clue to whether they will develop autism.