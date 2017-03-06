Facebook Might Finally Launch A Dislike Button, But There's A Catch

It’s the most popular Facebook feature that has never existed.

For years, users have been calling on the company to introduce a dislike button, but execs have always insisted it would make the News Feed too negative.

Now, the firm appears to be about to make partial U-turn, testing the coveted icon as part of a new feature for Facebook Messenger.

TechCrunch reported that some people can now reply to messages with Reactions, the tool that lets you respond to statuses with emojis.

The icons look similar to those in the existing feature, but it also includes thumbs up / down options, which look a lot like a like and dislike button.