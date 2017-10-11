Facebook and Instagram users are reporting the sites are now back up after the sites went down across Europe, Canada and America on Wednesday evening.

Facebook said it was aware of access issues and said Instagram, which it owns, was also having problems.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Outage-monitoring website DownDetector.com showed that there were thousands of incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.

The problem, which began to appear around 4pm UK time, did not impact all users, while others reported the site was simply slow or some features were taking longer than usual to load.

The news quickly spread on rival social network Twitter, with the hashtag #facebookdown quickly trending, as Facebook refugees were welcomed by its denizens.