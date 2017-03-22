Facebook Is Testing A Radical New Design For Its App

Well it looks like that could be about to change as the company has confirmed that it is testing new ‘conversational’ style chat bubbles which would radically alter the way Facebook looks on both desktop and mobile.

While so much of Facebook has become almost unrecognisable since it first launched, the social network’s comments system has remained largely the same.

As you can see the design is heading in a very definite direction: Facebook Messenger.

Buzzfeed News were able to get an elusive confirmation out of the social network that they were indeed testing out some new designs that could change the way people post and comment on the app.

Facebook’s entire suite of apps from Instagram to Messenger have started including features that share common themes.

From Instagram’s Stories arriving on Facebook Messenger to WhatsApp’s new Status feature letting you create a short video or GIF that will self-destruct in 24 hours.

If you’re expecting your app to start looking different straight away then we’ve got some bad news. It looks like Facebook is testing this on a very small group of people and even then if it turns out that nobody likes it then they could just as easily ditch it in favour of something else.

