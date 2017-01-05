Three teenagers and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with a hate crime after an apparent violent assault on a man with special needs was streamed live on Facebook.

Assailants in the footage shouted “fuck Donald Trump ” and “fuck white people”.

The victim, also 18, was allegedly bound, gagged and tortured during the ordeal, which lasted at least 24 hours and could have been as long as 48 hours.

Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, also face charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to WGN.

Hill, Cooper, and Covington were also charged with residential burglary. Hill was also accused of robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The victim has not been named.

The attackers slashed the victim’s clothes with a knife and cut his hair so close that it made his scalp bleed.