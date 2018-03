Facebook Messenger Will No Longer Work On These Smartphones Anymore

With over 1 billion users, it’s unlikely that Facebook is going to regret doing this but for one particular group of people Messengers is going to stop working for them. The company has announced that anyone with a phone running Windows Phone 8.1 or lower Facebook Messenger will no longer be compatible. According to Facebook they’ve already started contacting the small percentage of users and warned them about the impending lack of support.

While beautifully designed, Windows Phone never took off in the way that Microsoft had hoped and the proportion of global users has already slumped to well below 1 per cent. That being said it’s the latest in a series of decisions being made by Facebook, WhatsApp to start cutting off the oldest smartphones around. In January this year, WhatsApp announced that it would be ending support for handsets running Android 2.1 or 2.2 or iOS 6, as well as iPhone 3GS devices and Windows Phone 7s.

Why cut support? Well more often than not the main reason will be security. As older smartphones are cut off from the latest security updates apps can no longer guarantee that the information they contain will be as secure as they would expect. Then of course there's basic hardware functionality; as phone's get more complex so too can the apps that they run, thus cutting out slower, less capable smartphones.