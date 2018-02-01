Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that since the major overhaul he announced for the site, user engagement in the social network has dropped in the US and Canada. Following the company’s fourth quarter earnings call Zuckerberg posted a statement on Facebook explaining in detail what the changes would mean for the future and also the more immediate effects they’d seen to the site.

Earlier this month Zuckerberg revealed a set of sweeping changes to Facebook’s News Feed that would see less posts from business and media content while increasing the number of posts by friends, family and local news outlets. Calling 2017 a “strong year...but...also a hard one” the founder made the rare decision to reveal specific metrics around how much people were using the site less. “We estimate these updates decreased time spent on Facebook by roughly 5% in the fourth quarter.” he explained.

Stephen Lam / Reuters

“To put that another way: we made changes that reduced time spent on Facebook by an estimated 50 million hours every day to make sure people’s time is well spent. That’s how serious we are about this.” Now it should be noted that this drop wasn’t a shock for the company. It was predicted by Zuckerberg when he first announced the changes saying: “Now, I want to be clear: by making these changes, I expect the time people spend on Facebook and some measures of engagement will go down. But I also expect the time you do spend on Facebook will be more valuable.” Despite the drop in user engagement the changes don’t appear to have affected the company’s ability to make money, in fact profits soared at the company over 56%, pulling in some $16bn of profit.

