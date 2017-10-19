Facebook has quietly rolled out a second News Feed which it is calling ‘Explore Feed’. Unlike the one you see when you login this one is designed to help you escape the “echo chamber” effect that has plagued the social media giant.

Its conventional News Feed is arguably the best and the worst feature that Facebook has. While it is an infinitely scrolling treasure trove of updates, the content within it is ultimately determined by the friends you have and pages you follow which means that it can create something of a bubble.

To break that cycle (and no doubt increase Facebook’s ad streams) the company has launched Explore as a means of helping you branch out.