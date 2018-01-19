Oil Giant Shell Bids For London Minicab Licence

Oil giant Shell has been urged to protect workers’ rights as it bids to make an entrance into the London minicab market.

A subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch firm is applying for its own operating licence in the capital.

The app, dubbed FarePilot, has been available to drivers since last year and currently uses algorithms to advise them on the most lucrative locations to offer rides for services like Uber.



FarePilot “was created to help private hire & taxi drivers make more money and spend less time on the road,” its website states.

But now the app, in which Shell’s technology ventures arm has a majority stake, is taking steps to become a Private Hire Operator, allowing it to give work directly to drivers.

Asked whether FarePilot, which Shell says is “not a ride-hailing business”, had submitted a licence application, a spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost it had done so.

“But only in London,” they added. FarePilot wouldn’t comment further on the application, despite claims it was readying for an imminent launch.