Uber Loses Appeal Against Ruling On Drivers' Employment Rights

Uber has lost an appeal against a ruling on employment rights, after a tribunal upheld a decision meaning drivers for the ride-hailing app should be entitled to basic workers’ rights. The ruling, which comes less than two months after Uber lost its London licence, could have implications for around 40,000 drivers who use the app. Uber said it would appeal against the decision, according to the Press Association.

PA Wire/PA Images Uber has lost an appeal against a ruling on the employment rights of drivers

Friday's employment tribunal upheld a ruling in October 2016 that Uber drivers should be classified as workers. Drivers are not self-employed, but workers entitled to basic workers' rights including holiday pay, a guaranteed minimum wage and an entitlement to breaks. The 25 drivers' claims brought by the GMB trade union, who were represented by law firm Leigh Day, were heard in the London Central Employment Tribunal in July 2016. Since the 2016 ruling, the number of GMB member claimants in the group claim has increased to 68. Maria Ludkin, GMB legal director, said: "This landmark decision is a yet more vindication of GMB's campaign to ensure drivers are given the rights they are entitled to - and that the public, drivers and passengers are kept safe. "GMB is delighted the EAT made the correct decision to uphold the original employment tribunal ruling. "Uber must now face up to its responsibilities and give its workers the rights to which they are entitled. "GMB urges the company not to waste everyone's time and money dragging their lost cause to the Supreme Court."