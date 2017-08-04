All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    04/08/2017 12:58 BST | Updated 04/08/2017 13:53 BST

    Fandabby Fashion Brand Challenges The Stigma Around Mental Health With Positive Slogan T-Shirts

    The profits from every sale go to mental health charities 🙌

    A UK-based fashion brand is working to break down the stigma surrounding mental health with a range of positive slogan T-shirts - with all profits going to charity.

    Lewis Edgar, from Aberdeen in Scotland, created the concept behind Fandabby while he was being cared for in a mental health hospital in 2013. 

    The trained graphic designer, then decided to launch his non-profit mental health clothing line - with every design being “genderless”.

    “I set up a fashion line because it meant I could reach a younger audience easier and express my own feelings and experiences within my designs,” Edgar told the HuffPost UK. 

    “It breaks down the stigma by bright designs which induce conversations on feelings and mental health, and by letting people know size or gender does not define them”.

    Fandabby

    Printed in the UK - with all profits going to Rethink Mental Illness and Youngminds - Edgar hopes to #RemoveTheLabel attached to mental health with his products.  

    Here are some of our favourite tee and accessory designs so far:

    Fandabby
    Fandabby
    Fandabby
    Fandabby

    Priced at £11, the tees are available to buy online - with worldwide shipping. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionMental HealthFashionmen's fashion

    Conversations