A UK-based fashion brand is working to break down the stigma surrounding mental health with a range of positive slogan T-shirts - with all profits going to charity.

Lewis Edgar, from Aberdeen in Scotland, created the concept behind Fandabby while he was being cared for in a mental health hospital in 2013.

The trained graphic designer, then decided to launch his non-profit mental health clothing line - with every design being “genderless”.

“I set up a fashion line because it meant I could reach a younger audience easier and express my own feelings and experiences within my designs,” Edgar told the HuffPost UK.

“It breaks down the stigma by bright designs which induce conversations on feelings and mental health, and by letting people know size or gender does not define them”.