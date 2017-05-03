Fatboy Slim Claims Glastonbury Has ‘Run Out Of Big Headline Acts’

Fatboy Slim has made a bold claim about Glastonbury, saying the festival has “run out” of “big headline acts”.
The DJ plays at the Worthy Farm event every year, but it seems that he isn’t always impressed by the headliners booked.
He told NME: “I think sometimes, the big headline acts – they’ve kind of run out.
“You know, once they’ve got Springsteen and The Rolling Stones, they almost got Prince then he died.
“They’ve run out of people who would really impress you as a headliner, so poor old people like Muse and Coldplay keep coming back and people are like ‘oh Christ, Coldplay and Muse again!”
“That isn’t a diss to them but [Glastonbury] are kind of running short of legends…even on their Sunday night legends’ slot,” he continued. “It’s only because everybody wants to do it that they’re kind of running out of people who haven’t done it yet.”
This year’s event will see Ed Sheeran headline for the first time, alongside Radiohead - who have topped the bill twice before - and Foo Fighters, who were forced to pull out of the 2015 event at the last minute, when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.
The legends’ slot, which has previously seen stars including Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie perform, will be occupied by Barry Gibb.
Tickets for the event have already sold out, with the last remaining ones being snapped up by eager fans during last month’s resale.