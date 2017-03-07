Fearne Cotton has been persuaded to try one of the most daring trends of the season: Nearly-naked.
It takes some confidence to pull off a sheer Pam Hogg catsuit and who better to teach Cotton how to channel her inner catwalk model, than the non-conformist designer herself.
“I can see all my bits, they’re all there, but very strategically covered,” exclaims a blushing Cotton once she’s dressed in Hogg’s sequined creation.
As well as dressing in one of Hogg’s signature catsuits, Cotton also joins the designer at an exhibition of ‘anti-trend fashion’ and asks her how she feels about the divisive term ‘vulgar’, which has been used to describe some of her pieces.
“There were different connotations when I was younger,” Hogg explains. “The word vulgar meant really distasteful.
“As time has gone on I just thought, this is great because actually it’s an unorthodox way of thinking and that’s exactly the way I work.
“It’s embracing the differences and not the normal acceptance of what is beautiful.”
Fearne Cotton has delved behind the scenes of the fashion industry for a revealing new video series premiering on The Huffington Post UK Style. In the 10-part ‘Fearne On Fashion’ series Cotton shares an eye-opening insight into the chaos of Fashion Week, the virtues of vintage and what drives us to buy the latest high street trends in droves.