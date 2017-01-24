Fearne Cotton is preparing to launch her own pop-up shop selling a collection of items curated from the designers she met while filming ‘Fearne On Fashion’.

Cotton sought advice on her latest venture from Mary Portas - however, she didn’t initially get the response she hoped for, as the ‘Queen of Shops’ tried to suppress a fit of giggles due to Cotton’s lack of retail experience.

While this may have been enough to put off some fashionistas with weaker resolve, it merely strengthened Cotton’s determination to forge ahead with her scheme.

“The secret’s out,” she said. “At the end of this series I’ll be opening my own fashion pop-up.”