Fearne Cotton saw rather more than she bargained for when she got the chance to go backstage at Julien Macdonald’s London Fashion Week show. As well as getting first hand experience of the sweat and tears that go into making a fashion line successful, Cotton also caught an eyeful of a couple of male models as they prepared for the runway. “I really shouldn’t be looking, because there’s two naked men in there,” she exclaimed during filming for episode two of ‘Fearne On Fashion’: Fearne Meets Julien.

James Grant

After perusing the FROWs in episode one, Cotton wanted to discover what really goes on at one of Fashion Week’s biggest shows so she went backstage at Julien Macdonald as his shows have a reputation for being “maximum fun, high drama and dripping with glamour”. “Knowing his show wouldn’t be a small production I thought this would be the perfect place to snoop backstage and really immerse myself in the chaos of pre-show action and get to witness the inner workings before the feet hit the catwalk,” said Cotton. “I like the fact that Julien is very outspoken and is unapologetically against what others in fashion believe.” And when Cotton met Macdonald, he certainly didn’t disappoint - giving her a very honest take on the backstage action. “Behind the smile, this is very very stressful,” he revealed to Cotton. “I’m holding it all together because if I lose it - everybody loses it. Nobody fully understands the hell.”

Fearne Cotton

Macdonald explained to Cotton how he ensures his shows are always a highlight of the LFW schedule. “A lot of other shows are boring,” he said. “There’s moany faces, they walk an army of skeletonian models and it becomes very very boring. “They come to my show and it’s glamorous, and it’s sexy, and it’s a show.” He also revealed the reason why he shows both womenswear and menswear in one show. “The show is full of women, yeah they want to see great clothes and great dresses, but they want to see sexy men,” he said. “They come and go: ‘Wow he’s fucking hot, isn’t he! What’s his name? Who’s that guy over there? I want to be with that guy. I want to be with the Julien Macdonald gang’. “You want to be a rock star you come to Julien Macdonald. If you want to bake a cake in the house - go and do that.” Fearne Cotton has delved behind the scenes of the fashion industry for a revealing new video series premiering on The Huffington Post UK Style. In the 10-part ‘Fearne On Fashion’ series Cotton shares an eye-opening insight into the chaos of Fashion Week, the virtues of vintage and what drives us to buy the latest high street trends in droves.