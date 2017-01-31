Fearne Cotton has discovered how a chance encounter between a fashion designer and Kate Moss led to one of the biggest trends of the late 90s.

Matthew Williamson allowed Cotton to have a peek inside his super-organised archive, for her video series ‘Fearne On Fashion’, and it prompted her to ask what had inspired him to make such a bold style statement with his first London Fashion Week show in 1997.

“Everything is full on colour,” she said. “And back then that was really going against the grain, because the nineties was grunge and it was minimalist.

“So did you feel quite ballsy or did you just not have any regard to what everyone else was doing?”

“More the latter I think,” Williamson replied.