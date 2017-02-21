Fearne Cotton Learns The Secret To Dressing Like A Parisian In 'Fearne On Fashion'

Fearne Cotton experienced the “street style pandemonium” and “fashion carnage” of Paris for episode seven of her video series ‘Fearne On Fashion’.

Cotton visited the “fashion capital of the world” in an episode airing just ahead of Paris ready-to-wear fashion week running from 28 February to 7 March.

She met Alexandra Golovanoff – a French fashion journalist who has been leading her own fashion TV channel for over a decade, launched her own cashmere label in 2016 and is a regular on the FROW of every prestigious Paris Fashion Week show.