Sixty drug deaths in Britain in eight months have been linked to a highly toxic opioid that has ravaged North America, police are warning. The National Crime Agency said post mortem toxicology results indicate that the deaths, which have all happened since December, are linked to fentanyl or one of its analogues. Fentanyl is a highly synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, the NCA said.

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016

Fentanyl first took off in North America in British Columbia, which declared the drug a public-health emergency in spring 2016. That autumn, 11 police officers in Connecticut became ill after raiding a stash house. Their flash-bang grenade blasted heroin and fentanyl into the air, and they came out dizzy and vomiting — symptoms of an overdose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of drug products seized by law enforcement in the US that contained fentanyl increased by 426% between 2013 and 2014, and synthetic opioid overdose deaths rose by nearly 80% over that time. The NCA issued its warning as a fourth man was charged with importing, supplying and exporting class A drugs. The charge was part of the NCA’s investigation into the supply and distribution of synthetic opioids across the UK. Kyle Enos, 25, from Maindee Parade, Gwent, was arrested in May after he allegedly used the dark web to purchase synthetic opioids.

Portland Press Herald via Getty Images A photo of American Corey Coburn (left), who overdosed on fentanyl in November 2015, and his sister, Meghan Stuart

He was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on August 29. Three other men were charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs in April, after raids on a drug mixing facility in Morley, Leeds. The NCA warned that dealers were selling heroin, mixed with synthetic opioids like fentanyl and carfentanyl. “As little as 0.002g of fentanyl within a typical 0.1g heroin deal is potentially fatal,” the agency said. “There are a number of fentanyl analogues, including carfentanyl, which are compounds with a similar structure to that of fentanyl but with varying potency. “Carfentanyl is as much as 10,000 times stronger than street heroin - 0.00002g, the equivalent of a few grains within a typical heroin deal, constitutes a lethal dose.” The NCA warned that, while “very small quantities” of fentanyl and its analogues could be taken without risk of dying, the opioids were mixed with heroin very unevenly so as to create “hotspots” that could give people “sudden and severe opioid poisoning, often with fatal consequences”. Ian Cruxton, the NCA’s deputy director, said dealers were “playing Russian roulette with the lives of their customers” by mixing them with heroin and other Class A drugs.