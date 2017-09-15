Fibromyalgia: Symptoms And Treatment Explained After Lady Gaga Hospitalised

Lady Gaga, 31, shared a picture of her arm with a drip attached on Instagram and told fans she was “devastated” to have let them down.

The singer was forced to cancel a gig in Brazil on Friday 15 September, after the condition impacted her ability to perform.

Lady Gaga has been hospitalised with “severe physical pain” due to fibromyalgia, a chronic condition which causes pain all over the body.

What is fibromyalgia?

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition which can cause widespread pain and profound fatigue, according to Fibromyalgia Action UK (FMA).

The name is made up from “fibro” for fibrous tissues such as tendons and ligaments, “my” indicating muscles, and “algia” meaning pain.

The illness affects roughly 2% of the UK population, with more women being impacted than men. Those aged 45-60 are most commonly affected, although the condition can occur at any age.

People with mild to moderate cases are usually able to lead a normal life with appropriate treatment. However if the symptoms are severe, it might impact on a person’s ability to hold down a job or enjoy a social life.

Symptoms

In addition to widespread pain - described as “diffuse aching or burning, from head to toe” - people with fibromyalgia may experience:

:: increased sensitivity to pain

:: fatigue, which ranges from feeling tired to the exhaustion of a flu-like illness

:: muscle stiffness

:: difficulty sleeping

:: problems with mental processes (known as “fibro-fog”) – such as problems with memory and concentration

:: headaches

:: irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which causes stomach pain and bloating.