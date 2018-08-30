Kirsty Young is to be temporarily replaced by Lauren Laverne on ‘Desert Island Discs’ while she takes a break for a few months, the BBC has confirmed. Since 2006, Kirsty has interviewed celebrities about their lives and favourite music on the Radio 4 show, but has announced she’s to step down while she battles fibromyalgia, a chronic condition which causes pain all over the body..

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Kirsty Young

She said: “Casting away some of the world’s most fascinating people is a wonderful job – however, I’m having to take some time away from Desert Island Discs as I’m suffering from a form of fibromyalgia. “I wish Lauren all the very best, I know she will be great. And I very much look forward to getting back to good health and back to work.” Kirsty will present the first two episodes of the upcoming run of ‘Desert Island Discs’, which begins on 16 September, interviewing opera star Danielle de Niese and neurosurgeon Henry Marsh, after which Lauren will take over for the rest of the series.

Mark R. Milan via Getty Images Lauren Laverne