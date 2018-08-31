Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition which can cause widespread pain and profound fatigue. The name is made up of “fibro” for fibrous tissues such as tendons and ligaments, “my” indicating muscles, and “algia” meaning pain.

The illness affects roughly 2% of the UK population, with more women being impacted than men. Those aged 45-60 are most commonly affected, although the condition can occur at any age.

Most recently, presenter Kirsty Young announced she was taking a break from ‘Desert Island Discs’ while she deals with symptoms of the chronic condition. Last year, Lady Gaga was hospitalised by “severe physical pain” caused by fibromyalgia, which forced her to cancel a gig in Brazil.