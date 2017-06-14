Parents Warned To Buy Fidget Spinners From Reputable Traders, As 'Dangerous' Models Are Pulled From Sale

Hundreds of fidget spinners have been pulled from shops and stalls after safety concerns were raised by local council trading standards officers. Officials from Bath and North East Somerset Council have released a warning to parents and toy suppliers across the UK, following the withdrawal of 300 spinners that contained small parts that could easily detach and become a choking hazard. Some also featured a blade with sharp pointed edges, and newer models had LED flashing lights powered by lithium-ion batteries which, if swallowed, can cause internal bleeding.

Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Councillor Martin Veal, cabinet member for community services, said in a statement: “Our Trading Standards Officers have been looking at some of the spinners on sale and found them to have very small and dangerous parts, so for public safety it’s only right that they be withdrawn from sale.” He warned parents: “Anyone buying a fidget spinner should purchase it from a reputable trader and ensure the safety warnings can be clearly seen on the packaging.” The officers found some fidget spinners’ package contained no safety information or minimum age restrictions, nor were there any name or address details for the manufacturer. This is a problem, because in the event they need to swiftly remove them from sale, they would not be able to trace them back to their source.