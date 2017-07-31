British model Leomie Anderson is most definitely a force of nature. When the 24-year-old isn’t walking the Victoria Secret’s catwalk or starring in campaigns for Nike, she’s using her platform to address issues and injustices facing women today. Anderson has spoken out about the lack of diversity in the fashion industry, calling for brands and media to include more women of colour. Most recently she’s launched her own brand, LAPP, which stands for ‘Leomie Anderson the Project the Purpose’. The products, and the accompanying website which welcomes female contributors, is “all about empowering women and promoting confidence, positivity and unity through fashion and creating another platform to voice women’s issues”. We spoke to Anderson about what motivates her to push for change, how she practises self-care and why women shouldn’t see each other as competition.

Nike / LAPP

What was the last thing you did that made you proud? “Dropping the Nuditee Collection on LAPP The Brand was definitely a proud moment for me because I genuinely wanted to start conversations about body image and I feel these tees successfully do that. “I’ve had two of my favourite plus-sized influencers Stephanie Yeboah and Grace F Victory praise the collection and its message, which totally made my whole day.” Who inspires you and why? “Rihanna is my biggest inspiration because she is testament that as a woman you can be all encompassing. You can be sexy, smart, successful all whilst being true to yourself, something I strive for everyday.” What motivates you to get out of bed in the morning and keep pushing forward? “I want my mum to be able to retire next year so in order to do that I need to work. I’m very close to all my family and have young female cousins who look up to me, I want to show them that we can come from the ordinary to create something that changed the world.”

Nike / LAPP